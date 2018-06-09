Oops! Roofers remove roof from wrong home in Florida

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Workers in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area were removing the roof off a home when they realized they were at the wrong home, according to reporters in the area.

Pearl Northrup is a tenant at the home, so when she heard the banging on the roof she told Fox 4 reporters she decided to call her landlord, Sarah Fritchey.

"I thought I was getting a new roof," Northrup told Fox 4 in Lehigh Acres, Fla.

When Fritchey told her it wasn't her doing, Northrup confronted the workers who realized they had typed the wrong address into their Global Positioning System, Fox 4 reported.

The Lee County-based roofing company promised to fix the home.

