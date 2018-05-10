1 killed, 1 injured in Opa-locka shooting, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - One person was killed and one person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Opa-locka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue.

A witness told Local 10 News that two cars were involved in a crash and someone inside one car fired at the other vehicle. He said one person could be seen dead inside the car.

"It sounded like a high-caliber weapon, and when I came out, I saw one person on the floor and the other car had already hit another car," Zain Maniar said.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson confirmed that a white vehicle was riddled with bullets. He said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the other victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to people who live nearby, the white car was heading south on 27th Avenue when shots were fired.

Witnesses said the car then crashed into another vehicle.

Police are working to determine whether this was a case of road rage or if the victims were being chased and targeted.

