1 person seriously hurt in crash in Opa-Locka

OPA LOCKA, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt Tuesday after a dirt bike crashed into a car in Opa-Locka, police said.

Opa-Locka police Chief James Dobson said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at Northwest 139th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the dirt bike rider was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The rider's condition was not disclosed.

Dobson said authorities have closed off several nearby blocks, causing traffic delays.

This is a developing story.

