2 FIU football players injured in Opa-locka shooting, police say

Mershawn Miller (left) and Anthony Jones were wounded in a shooting Sept. 6 in Opa-locka, authorities said.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Two football players from Florida International University were injured Thursday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Northwest 140th Street.

Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said one of the victims, Anthony Jones, was struck in the face and back. He said the other victim, identified as Mershawn Miller, was shot in the arm.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the victims were airlifted to a hospital.

The men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police are searching for a dark gray, 2015 Nissan Sentra with no tag that the shooter or shooters are believed to be riding in.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Miller is an offensive lineman for the Panthers, while Jones is a running back.

Jones and Miller both graduated from Miami Central Senior High School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families," an FIU spokeswoman said in a statement.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

