2 men, juvenile accused of targeting people with paintball guns

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Two men and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday night after police said they drove around northwest Miami-Dade County shooting at people with paintball guns.

Police said the first shooting was reported by a man who was doing yard work outside his home near Northwest 154th Terrace and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

The men fled the scene in a car and made their way to a Family Dollar store near Sharazad Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-locka.

"Two dudes jumped out of the car and started shooting me with the paintball gun," Jerry Watson told Local 10 News.

Tyrese Ferguson, 19, (left) Antwon Adams, 20, and a juvenile were arrested Oct. 30 for shooting people with a paintball gun in Miami Gardens, police said.

Watson said he thought he was being shot with a BB gun at first. He ran inside the store to get away after being shot four times. Bright yellow spots marked the areas where he was struck.

"At first, I thought it was a BB, so I pulled out my little stick to hit them back, but they kept running and kept shooting," Watson said.

After a short chase, police eventually caught up with the suspects near Ahmad and Peri streets.

Two of the suspects were identified as Tyrese Ferguson, 19, and Antwon Adams, 20. The child's age and identity have not been released.

All three suspects face battery charges, police said.

As for Watson, he said he was a bit shaken up about the incident, but is just glad no one was seriously injured.

"I'm alright," he said. "As long as I'm still here, I'm alright."

