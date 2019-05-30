2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of man during robbery in Opa-locka

Jaquavius Donell Matthews, 18, is one of two teenagers arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Omar Alvarez Jr., 29, in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Monday afternoon during a robbery in Opa-locka, authorities announced Thursday.

Jaquavius Donell Matthews, 18, and Antione Edward Lynch, 16, face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

According to an arrest report, Lynch approached Omar Alvarez Jr., 29, Monday afternoon as Alvarez was standing behind a car in the swale outside his mother's home on Bahman Avenue.

Police said Lynch demanded Alvarez's valuables, and the victim began to retreat toward the sidewalk.

Lynch then fired at Alvarez multiple tines, shooting him in the torso, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Lynch snatched the victim's property from him before Matthews drove him away from the scene.

The victim's father told Local 10 News the thieves got away with a cellphone and a fake gold chain.

"They shot him four times to take the fake gold chain and to take the phone," Omar Alvarez Sr. said. "The phone they can sell in the street (for) 50, 40 bucks. They killed my son for 50, 40 bucks."

Police confirmed the teens tried to sell Alvarez Jr.'s property after the robbery and shooting.

The suspects' statements to detectives were redacted from the arrest report.

Alvarez Sr. said his son was a truck driver and the father of two young girls.

