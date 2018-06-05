Cars burn in massive junkyard fire in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Firefighters battled massive flames from a junkyard fire early Tuesday in Opa-locka.

The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at J&D Used Auto Parts Supplies on Northwest 127th Street near Port Said Road.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames, which burned several cars on the lot.

"We lost, like, 140 cars," in addition to two tow trucks, Ignacio Romero told Local 10 News.

Romero's father owns the junkyard. He said his father, who has owned the junkyard for about a year, was flying back from Madrid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews spent about an hour putting out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

