Dispute about $25 led to stabbing incident in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A dispute over $25 led to a stabbing incident Thursday morning in Opa-locka, authorities said.

Sergio Orestes Riveron, 30, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

According to an arrest report, Orestes Riveron owed the victim $25, so the victim went to the suspect's apartment in the 500 block of Jann Avenue to collect his money.

Police said the victim called Orestes Riveron multiple times before showing up.

Orestes Riveron did not answer the calls, but texted the victim back and then told his mother to leave the apartment, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Orestes Riveron argued with the victim at his home and then stabbed the victim in the chest when he turned to face him.

The victim stumbled away from the home and drove to his friend's home that is nearby, authorities said.

Police said Orestes Riveron called his mother and told her, "This n**** came to the house, blackmailing, threatening me, and he stabbed me, and you have to come back."

Police said the woman called 911 and the victim's friend also notified police.

When officers spoke to Orestes Riveron, he claimed the victim had stabbed him on the left side of his stomach, the report stated.

Police said Orestes Riveron wasn't able to describe the knife allegedly used by the victim and said it might have been a small knife after authorities told him a neighbor saw the victim stumble back to his car, but no weapon was seen.

When asked why he never called police about the stabbing, Orestes Riveron said, "I'm not going to call the f***ing police because I'm not going to be a punk out here," the arrest report stated.

Authorities said the victim was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital for his injuries. He is expected to be OK.



