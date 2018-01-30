Drunken driver crashes into man riding dirt bike, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A woman was arrested Monday after police said she crashed her car into a man riding a dirt bike in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka police said Maria Zunica was driving drunk when she struck the man just after 5:30 p.m. at Ali Baba Avenue and Duval Street. Tests showed Zunica's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, police said.

The man riding the dirt bike, who was not identified, was seriously hurt. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Police said both of his legs were broken in the crash and he suffered head injuries.

