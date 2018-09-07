FIU football player released from hospital after being shot in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Florida International University football player Mershawn Miller was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday, a day after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka.

FIU running back Anthony Jones remains hospitalized.

Authorities said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Northwest 141st Street.

Miller, an offensive lineman for the Panthers, was shot in the arm and was conscious as he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said Jones was struck in the face and back but was also expected to survive.

"Both victims were standing outside of 2400 NW 141st St., and there was approximately 15 rounds fired from a handgun," Dobson said.

Florida International University Mershawn Miller (left) and Anthony Jones were wounded in a shooting Sept. 6 in Opa-locka, authorities said.

Dobson said the victims were visiting someone at the home and did not live there.

People at the home told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that the man who lives there, the victims and two other men were standing outside when the shooting occurred.

They said they did not believe the student-athletes were the intended targets.

Miller's father said he is just grateful that his son is alive.

"(There) could've been a lot of tears out here, you know," Emerson Miller said.

Police said they are searching for a dark gray 2015 Nissan Sentra with no tag in which the shooter or shooters were believed to be riding.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Jones and Mershawn Miller both graduated from Miami Central Senior High School.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.