Man, 19, accused of molesting 6-year-old girl in Opa-locka

Omar Shariff Afflick, 19, is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl in December 2018 in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he molested a 6-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred Dec. 1 in Opa-locka.

Police said the victim told a school counselor and a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator that she had been sexually assaulted by Omar Shariff Afflick, who was a family friend.

Authorities said the child claimed Afflick asked her to be his girlfriend and told her not to tell anyone or he would get in trouble.

According to the arrest report, he later got in bed with the girl while naked and fondled the victim's vagina over and under her clothing.

Police said the victim said Afflick also tried to have sex with her, but that his penis did not penetrate her vagina.

Detectives said Afflick refused to make any statements about the alleged incident without an attorney present.

He was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

