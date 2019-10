OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in Opa-locka, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 13400 block of Aswan Road.

Police said the man was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Saturday's shooting comes after a triple-shooting at the apartment complex earlier this week.

