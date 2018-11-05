Man shot by co-worker at car wash in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A man was shot by a co-worker Monday afternoon at a car wash business in Opa-locka, authorities said.

Police said the shooting occurred at Belkuchy's Place Restaurant, Cafeteria and Car Wash in the area of Ali Baba Avenue and Codadad Street.

According to Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson, the victim and his co-worker were the only two people working at the car wash at the time.

Dobson said they got into a verbal argument and the victim was shot once.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition has not been released.

Dobson said Robert Ingram Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Further details about the argument were not immediately known and the co-worker has not yet been located by police.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

