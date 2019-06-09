Multiple people hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A car crashed into a tree Saturday evening in Opa-locka.

Witnesses said a woman and three children were in the white Kia. Their car was obliterated when it crashed into a tree on Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 151st Street at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Good Samaritans rushed over, trying to help.

"But I could not," Martell Williams said. "The door was so smashed. I could not open the door."

Williams said he and others were stung by bees in the process.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue used chain saws to pull the victims out. All were rushed to the hospital.

Local 10 News' cameras were rolling as a first responder carried a child into an ambulance. Local 10 News was also there as loved ones, tragically stunned, arrived.

"It’s pretty sad, and we just need to be more careful on the road," Williams said.

