Nuns from Marianitas Sister's House report attempted burglary

This Google Street View image shows the Marianita's convent in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers responded to the Marianitas Sister's House in Opa-locka, after they reported hearing a burglar on the roof.

The Roman Catholic nuns have a small chapel and a day care at the home at 2781 NW 135 St., east of the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport.

The nuns reported hearing loud noises coming from the ceiling and were frightened enough to call police officers who responded to investigate about 11 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.