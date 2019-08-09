Opa-locka man who was fatally shot had no enemies, family says

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot Thursday had no enemies, his mother told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly on Friday.

According to the victim's mother, Mark Goff was shot around 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Port Said Road as he was walking to a nearby post office.

"My other son called me. He said, 'Momma, you need to come home. Mark got shot,'" Latarsha Munford said.

She said her son was about to graduate from a trade school for refrigeration and was a good person who didn't have any enemies.

"My son didn't do anything to bother anybody. All he did was work, (go) home, play video games. He loved his mother," Munford said.

Goff's mother said she was on the phone with him when the line went silent.

"He was getting ready to say something before the phone dropped. And I kept saying, 'Baby? Baby? Are you OK? Answer. Please answer,'" Munford said. "So I hung up the phone and called back three times and he didn't answer."

Munford said her son son died after being shot in the chest and in his side.

Police confirmed they are still searching for the gunman, who was dressed in black clothing.

"Anybody that knows anything, that did this to my son, please say something," Munford said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

