Opa-locka police officers, acting on tip, burst through wrong door

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Opa-locka police officers received an anonymous tip and raided the wrong home, police said.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Opa-locka police officers received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that a man with a chrome handgun was walking around threatening people and asking them for money in an apartment complex at 13875 NW 22nd Ave., Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said.

The caller gave a description of the man's clothing but did not give an apartment number.

Dobson said responding officers began to search the area and eventually entered an apartment.

Video provided by resident Jeff Bryon and Stephanie Crespo shows detectives with their guns drawn.

According to Bryon, officers burst through the door with their guns drawn while their 8-month-old boy was in the home.

The officers didn't announce themselves or produce a warrant, Bryon added.

Byron began recording the ordeal with a cellphone until an Opa-locka police officer knocked the phone away.

"The Opa-locka Police Department cannot comment on the exact facts of an active investigation," Dobson said. "It takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously. Any allegation of police misconduct will be investigated immediately."

It's unclear if officers found the alleged gunman that prompted the tip in the first place.

