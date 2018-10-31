4 men accused of targeting people with paintball guns

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Four men were arrested Tuesday night after police said they drove around Northwest Miami-Dade County shooting at people with paintball guns.

The first shooting was reported by a man who was doing yardwork outside his home near Northwest 154th Terrace and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens, police said.

The men fled the scene in a car and made their way to a Family Dollar store near Sharazad Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-locka, police said. At least one person was hit at the store, police said.

The men were eventually arrested near Ahmad and Peri streets, police said.

