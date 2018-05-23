1 taken to hospital after police-involved shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade police said an officer was involved in a shooting at the Glorieta Gardens Apartments on Alexandria Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

#RIGHT #NOW An air rescue landing at Jackson Memorial Hospital after a police involved shooting at 13100 Alexandria Drive in Opa-locka, per @MiamiDadePD. pic.twitter.com/At5pfVApCO — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) May 23, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

