Opa-locka

1 taken to hospital after police-involved shooting in Opa-locka

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade police said an officer was involved in a shooting at the Glorieta Gardens Apartments on Alexandria Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

No other information was immediately available.

Shooting victim being placed into helicopter in Opa-locka

