Prisoner escapes from work-release center in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody at a state work-release prison in Opa-locka.

Florida Department of Corrections spokesman Patrick Manderfield said Eric Mack left the Opa-locka Community Release Center on Friday morning without authorization from staff.

Manderfield said staffers immediately notified the Miami-Dade Police Department.

An escape notice for Mack was listed on the state corrections website.

"The department's community release centers allow inmates to learn valuable skills and provide job placement, which is critical to keeping offenders from returning to prison and reducing victimization in Florida's communities," Manderfield said. "Inmates granted community work release have minimal time left on their sentence, are minimum or community custody inmates and have a history of good behavior while incarcerated."

Mack, 35, was convicted of burglary to an occupied dwelling in Broward County in May and sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Manderfield said a search for Mack is underway.

