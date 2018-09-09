Surveillance video released in shooting of 2 FIU football players

Mershawn Miller (left) and Anthony Jones were wounded in a shooting Sept. 6 in Opa-locka, authorities said.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Surveillance video has been released in the shooting of two Florida International University football players, one of whom is still in the hospital.

The shooting happened Thursday when police said the victims, Mershawn Miller and Anthony Jones, were visiting someone at a home in Opa-locka.

Jones remains in the hospital, and Miller has been released from the hospital. No arrests have been made.

The new surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moment the two FIU football players were shot in the drive-by. It also shows the shooter's car which, police said, is possibly a dark gray 2015 Nissan Sentra.

Detectives told Local 10 News that Miller and Jones were visiting a home on Northwest 40th Street in Opa-locka on Thursday afternoon when they came under gunfire.

FIU's starting running back, Jones, was shot in the face and back. Miller was hit in the arm.

Miller's father, Emerson Miller, spoke one on one with Local 10 News moments before his son was released from the hospital.

"Could've been a lot of tears out here, you know," Emerson Miller said. "For somebody to come and do something like this is crazy."

Police are still trying to figure out whether the two players were targeted.

