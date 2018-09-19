Freightliner truck rolls over, spilling load, fuel into street in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A freightliner truck rolled over onto its side Wednesday in Opa-locka, spilling its load and fuel into the street, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 13205 Cairo Lane.

Opa-locka police said about 80 gallons of diesel fuel is leaking from the truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and its hazmat team were called to the scene.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 11 a.m. as crews worked to clean up the area, which is near warehouses and junkyards.

No injuries were reported.

Cairo Lanes remains closed to traffic.

