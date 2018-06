OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A large fire erupted Friday morning at a used auto parts business in Opa-locka, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above AAAA Used Auto Parts at 12766 Cairo Lane shortly after 9:30 a.m. as numerous scrapped vehicles were on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:42 a.m.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

