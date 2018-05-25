Woman struck by Palm Beach County deputy's unmarked vehicle in Opa-locka

A woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after she was struck by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy's unmarked vehicle in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a deputy's vehicle was crossing an Opa-locka intersection early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Alex Camacho said the woman was crossing old State Road 9 near Northwest 22nd Avenue about 3 a.m. when she was struck by an unmarked Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

