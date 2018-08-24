Orlando police officer undergoes surgery months after shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was undergoing surgery Friday morning after he was critically wounded in a shooting three months ago.

The Orlando Police Department posted a message on Twitter asking for prayers as Officer Kevin Valencia fights for his life.

Valencia was shot in the head June 10 as he tried to speak with Gary Lindsey Jr., who would later kill four children he held hostage before taking his own life.

The husband and father of two has been in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center since the shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to raise money for Valencia's medical expenses. More than $174,000 of the $200,000 goal had been raised as of Friday morning.



