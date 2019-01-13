1 dead after argument over football bet turns into gunfight, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - One man was killed and another was wounded late Saturday after an argument over a football bet turned into a shootout, Delray Beach police said.

A spokesperson for the Delray Beach Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block Southwest Sixth Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the two men were arguing when one them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The second man returned fire, fatally wounding the initial shooter, police said.

Paramedics rushed the first man to Bethesda Hospital, where he died. The second man was transported to Delray Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.