1 dead, another hurt in crash along Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Dania Beach man was killed and a Fort Lauderdale man was seriously injured after a car crash Monday along Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said a Lexus was traveling southbound on I-95 around 1 p.m. when one its tires failed. The Lexus spun out of control and collided with a tractor-trailer, Feola said.

A passenger in the Lexus, 25-year-old Harvington Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Lexus, 21-year-old Tyler Trotman, to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. His condition was not disclosed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger inside the Lexus were not hurt, Feola said.

