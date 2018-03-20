13-year-old arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' school, deputies say

PAHOKEE, Fla. - Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy Monday accused of threatening to "shoot up" a Pakohee school on Snapchat.

The boy, who was not identified, told deputies that the threat against Glades Academy School was a joke and deputies found no weapons in his possession.

He faces a charge of written threats to kill and do bodily injury with mass shooting.

South Florida schools have seen an uptick in threats after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.

Most of the threats have been hoaxes, but Broward County sheriff's deputies did arrest a Pompano Beach teenager in late February and confiscated bomb parts and other weapons.

