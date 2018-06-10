2 children severely burned, another dead in West Palm Beach mobile home fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two children were severely burned and another child was killed in a mobile home fire Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

The fatal fire occurred in the 1400 block of Holiday Way at the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the homeowner was awakened by a neighbor, who alerted him that the mobile home was on fire. They broke a rear window to get to two of the children inside.

Both children, ages 8 and 9, suffered severe burns and were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. They were then transferred to the burn unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

A 7-year-old child was found dead inside a bedroom, Barbera said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.