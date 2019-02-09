2 dead, 1 hurt in crash with cement truck in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Two people were killed and another was seriously injured early Saturday when their pickup truck collided with a cement truck crash in Delray Beach, authorities said.

The pickup truck was traveling north on Congress Avenue near Atlantic Avenue around 12:15 a.m. when the driver ran a red light and struck the cement truck, which was turning left, Delray Beach police said The impact of the crash sent the pickup truck into a power pole, which was severely damage, causing a small power outage.

Police shut down the intersection for almost five hours as officers investigated.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Delray Medical Center. That person's condition was not disclosed. It was unclear whether the driver of the cement truck was hurt.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Henry Lugo at 561-243-7800.

