2 found dead inside car that crashed into South Florida apartment

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are dead after a car slammed into an apartment building early Wednesday near West Palm Beach.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. at the Palo Verde Apartments in the 6100 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said two men were found dead inside the car, which was completely inside an apartment.

Detectives are investigating potential shots fired in the area shortly before the crash.

Nobody inside the apartment was hurt.

It wasn't immediately known how the men died.

