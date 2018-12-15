3 dead in wrong-way crash along Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Saturday along Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, authorities said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said a 2012 Kia Optima was traveling the wrong way on a southbound exit ramp near Palmetto Park Road just before 1 a.m. when the car collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata. The crash caused the Sonata to burst into flames, killing the female driver, Feola said.

The driver of the Optima, a 35-year-old man, and his 25-year-old female passenger were also killed in the crash, Feola said. Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seat belts, Feola said.

The victims were not identified because their families had not been notified.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.