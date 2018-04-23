30 vehicles get flat tires after steel rods spill onto I-95 in Palm Beach County

LANTANA, Fla. - It was a bad start to the week Monday morning for 30 drivers whose vehicles got flat tires while driving on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said a truck pulling a trailer dropped a load of steel rods in the northbound lanes of I-95 between Lantana Road and Southern Boulevard.

Feola said a total of 30 vehicles got flat tires as a result of the spilled debris. He said a few of the vehicles had damage to the rims.

FHP troopers helped the drivers safely get off the highway. No injuries were reported.

The steel rods were removed from I-95.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.