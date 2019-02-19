50 dogs found in dead man's South Florida home

These are just some of the 50 dogs that were found in a dead man's home Tuesday in a Palm Beach Gardens home.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Fifty dogs were found inside a South Florida home where a man was found dead.

Authorities conducting a welfare check Monday entered the Palm Beach Gardens home and found the man's body, along with 50 dogs of various ages.

"The policeman said that he could not take a step without stepping on urine or feces," neighbor Susan Tobias told ABC affiliate WPBF.

Tobias, a neighbor of 30 years, said she had no idea there were 50 dogs in the home. Other neighbors said they never saw the man walking any dogs in the neighborhood.

The dogs were removed from the home and taken to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Rich Anderson, executive director of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, told WPBF the dogs range in age from 1 week old to 12 years old. He said some of them have cataracts, dental issues and skin issues, but he hopes they'll be able to be adopted in the weeks to come.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

