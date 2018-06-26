$50,000 reward offered for information in Palm Springs letter carrier's robbery

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier in Palm Springs.

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a letter carrier in South Florida.

A postal employee was pepper-sprayed and robbed by two men May 26 in Palm Springs.

Authorities said the man who pepper-sprayed the letter carrier wore a black hat, purple T-shirt, black pants and a stud in his left ear. The crooks got away in a silver late-model Buick.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Tuesday that a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455 and select option No. 2. Postal officials said all information will be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.