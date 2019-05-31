Detectives to provide update on 'Baby June' death investigation

The body of an infant girl, who is being called "Baby June," was found floating in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet last June.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives will provide an update Friday on the investigation into the death of a baby girl whose body was found floating in the ocean last year near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on the Atlantic Ocean side of the inlet June 1, 2018.

Capt. Steve Strivelli told reporters in November that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Strivelli said the medical examiner confirmed the manner of death, but he did not elaborate.

Detectives believe the girl, who is being called "Baby June," was between 4 and 7 days old when she died.

Strivelli said all the evidence indicates the baby was likely born at a hospital.

Investigators believe the baby may have drifted north from Broward County, although they haven't said why.

A news conference regarding the death investigation is scheduled for 10 a.m.

