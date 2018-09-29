Beaches in Jupiter closed after people report breathing problems

JUPITER, Fla. - Several beaches have been closed in Jupiter because of a possible respiratory irritant, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were investigating the source of the irritant as Jupiter police worked to clear the beaches of people. At least 10 people reported having breathing problems Saturday.

Local TV station WPTV reported that Jupiter police said the reported medical issues could possibly be caused by the wind and algae.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

