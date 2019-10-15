Bicyclist struck by school bus in Delray Beach

A police officer marks evidence after a bicyclist was struck by a school bus on Congress Avenue near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck by a Palm Beach County school bus Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police said.

The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Congress Avenue, just south of Atlantic Avenue.

Delray Beach police said the bicyclist was seriously injured and taken to Delray Medical Center.

Police said there were no children on the bus at the time.

The southbound lanes of Congress Avenue were closed for several hours during the crash investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.