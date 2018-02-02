Boater rescued after more than 2 weeks adrift shares ordeal

A man who had been reported missing since Jan. 13 was rescued Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard about 10 miles from West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Bahamian man who was rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of South Florida after more than two weeks adrift is speaking about his ordeal.

Samuel Moss Jr. was scheduled to speak to reporters Friday at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Moss was found Monday in a small motorboat that was taking on water about 10 miles east of West Palm Beach. He had been missing since Jan. 13.

Assistant medical director Dr. Kevin Buford said Moss had been lost at sea for 16 days and was "very sick" when he first arrived at the hospital.

"I'm really not sure how he survived," Buford told reporters.

Buford said Moss' body had gone into "starvation mode."

"He was eating his own fat, basically," Buford said.

