Boca Raton man claims 'he was in fear' when he shot Margate man

Police say Raed Hamdan shot another man at Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton during a dispute about money.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton man claims he shot another man in self-defense during a dispute about money, police said.

Raed Hamdan, 44, was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Boca Raton police were called to a shooting just after 4 p.m. at Southeast Collision Center on Northwest First Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an arrest affidavit, surveillance video revealed that Hamdan shot Roland Martinez four times through the closed window of Hamdan's car.

During his interview with investigators, Hamdan said he assists drivers involved in crashes, offering them rides home and advice on where to have their vehicles repaired. Hamdan said he receives $200 for every vehicle that isn't damaged beyond repair and $100 for vehicles that can't be fixed.

Hamdan claimed he agreed to split his payment with Martinez, but Hamdan hadn't paid Martinez because he hadn't yet been paid.

According to the affidavit, Martinez demanded his money, so Hamdan agreed to meet him at Southeast Collision Center.

"When (Hamdan) arrived, Martinez was already there pacing in the parking lot," the affidavit said. "Martinez walked toward him and began banging on the driver's door window and attempted to pull the door handle. Martinez continued to verbally threaten him through the closed window, at which time he put the vehicle in reverse to backup into a parking space."

Martinez, 45, of Margate, "continued pounding on the hood, roof and window," Hamdan claimed.

So Hamdan pulled out his gun and shot Martinez multiple times "because he was in fear," he told detectives.

Officer Darryl Kingman noted in the affidavit that Hamdan's statement to police contradicted what was seen in the surveillance video. Kingman wrote that Martinez was not pounding on the hood, roof or window when he was shot.

Martinez was taken to Delray Medical Center in "extremely critical condition."

Hamdan was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

