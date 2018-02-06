Palm Beach County

Boca Raton man finds gator lounging in swimming pool

Matt Fino, wife believe 8-foot gator came from nearby canal

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
This 8-foot alligator was found lounging in a Boca Raton resident's swimming pool Monday morning.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton resident woke up Monday morning to find an alligator lounging in his swimming pool.

Matt Fino said he had to do a "double take" after spotting the 8-foot gator sitting on the bottom of the pool.

"It's an eye opener," Fino told WPTV.

Gator next to pool noodle float in Boca Raton swimming pool Boca Raton Police Department

A Boca Raton police officer stood by at a safe distance until Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers could come and remove the gator.

Fino and his wife said they believe the gator must have come from a nearby canal.

