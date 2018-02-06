Boca Raton man finds gator lounging in swimming pool

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton resident woke up Monday morning to find an alligator lounging in his swimming pool.
Matt Fino said he had to do a "double take" after spotting the 8-foot gator sitting on the bottom of the pool.
"It's an eye opener," Fino told WPTV.
A Boca Raton police officer stood by until state wildlife officers could come to remove the gator from the pool.
Fino and his wife said they believe the gator must have come from a nearby canal.
