Boca Raton man on life support after being punched by driver in New York

The New York Police Department released surveillance video this week, showing the man authorities say punched a Boca Raton man in Queens.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton man is on life support after he was punched in the face over the weekend by a driver in New York, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Queens.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Sandor Szabo, 35, knocked on the window of a parked SUV, believing that it was his Uber. His cellphone had apparently died.

But Szabo was mistaken and the driver of the SUV got out and punched Szabo in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the sidewalk.

New York City police said the driver then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The victim's brother, Dominik Szabo, spoke to the New York Daily News and said his brother was in critical condition and on life support at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

"The diagnosis is he's probably not gonna make it," Dominik Szabo said.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Sandor Szabo was in New York to attend his step-sister's wedding.

Relatives said he was leaving his brother's hotel in Queens and heading to his hotel in Long Island City when the incident occurred.

"He's the most loving and kind individual anyone could have as a friend," Dominik Szabo told the Daily News.





