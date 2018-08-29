Boca Raton teacher arrested on Canadian child sex charges

Hammock Pointe Elementary School teacher Owen Headley is led away in handcuffs after U.S. marshals arrested him at his Delray Beach home.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - U.S. marshals have arrested a Boca Raton elementary school teacher on Canadian charges that include incest, sexual exploitation of minors and sexual assault.

Assistant Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Manny Puri said in a news release that Owen Headley refused to leave his Delray Beach home when they arrived to arrest him Wednesday morning. Puri said Headley, 55, hid in a back bedroom, so marshals had to enter the house to make the arrest.

Puri said Palm Beach County school officials removed Headley from his fifth-grade classroom at Hammock Pointe Elementary School after learning of the allegations last year. Headley has worked at the school since 2009.

"The U.S. marshals and their international partners remain vigilant in pursuing fugitives that may endanger children in our communities," Puri said.

Headley was expected to have an extradition hearing in West Palm Beach federal court later Wednesday.

