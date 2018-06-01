Body of baby girl found floating in Boynton Beach Inlet, deputies say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The body of a baby girl was found Friday floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, authorities said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet when he saw what appeared to be a body floating.

The firefighter went closer and discovered that it was indeed the body of a female infant, deputies said.

Authorities said the baby's age is unclear, as well as the amount of time the body was in the water.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and possible identification.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit are investigating.

No other details are known at this time.

