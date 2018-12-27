Palm Beach County

Boy shot by another child while playing with loaded gun, deputies say

7-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Pahokee

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A child shot another child in South Florida while they were playing with a loaded gun, deputies said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night at a home on Shirley Drive in Pahokee.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the children were playing with a handgun when "one child subsequently shot the other."

The 7-year-old boy was airlifted to a Palm Beach County hospital in critical condition.

Barbera said detectives are still investigating the shooting.
 

