Boy shot by another child while playing with loaded gun, deputies say

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A child shot another child in South Florida while they were playing with a loaded gun, deputies said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night at a home on Shirley Drive in Pahokee.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the children were playing with a handgun when "one child subsequently shot the other."

The 7-year-old boy was airlifted to a Palm Beach County hospital in critical condition.

Barbera said detectives are still investigating the shooting.



