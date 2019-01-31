Boynton Beach man accused of dragging police officer with his car

Timothy Jones, 47, is accused of dragging a Boynton Beach police officer with his car during a traffic stop.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach man was arrested Wednesday after he dragged a police officer with his car during a traffic stop, police said.

Timothy Jones, 47, faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, the officer was on patrol Jan. 17 when she spotted a Cadillac with an expired tag and stopped the car.

Police said the officer gave the driver, later identified as Jones, several commands for him to walk toward her and sit on the front of her patrol car, but he refused and kept putting his hands in his pockets, "looking around as if he were going to flee."

After the officer deployed her Taser, Jones stumbled back into the driver's seat, so the officer reached into the car and grabbed his keys to stop him from getting away.

Police said Jones then pushed the officer, causing her to drop the keys, and he picked them up and started to drive away with the officer's arm still inside the car.

The officer was dragged about 350 feet along Ocean Parkway before she was able to free herself. She was treated for road rash at Bethesda Memorial Hospital.

