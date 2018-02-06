Boynton Beach woman accused of shooting husband over HOA complaints

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach woman is accused of shooting her husband multiple times Monday after they got into an argument about HOA complaints, authorities said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to the couple's home shortly after 7 p.m. after the husband called 911 and said that his wife had shot him.

Police said Lisa Barreca, 53, was found in the garage with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right thigh.

The husband told officers that he and his wife had gotten into an argument in their kitchen about HOA complaints and the argument escalated, resulting in Barreca going to the garage and retrieving her gun from her car.

Police said the husband slapped and pushed his wife and she then shot him multiple times.

Authorities said the man suffered gunshot wounds to his head, both of his arms, his right leg and his back.

According to the affidavit, Barreca told officers that she was in fear, but showed no signs of emotion or remorse for her husband's injuries and did not ask about his welfare.

Police said Barreca told officers that she "just wants to get home to her dog."

Authorities said Barreca did not try to help her husband after the shooting and did not call 911.

A .380 Ruger handgun and seven shell casings were recovered at the scene. The husband said the gun belongs to his wife but is registered to him, authorities said.

Detectives are in the process of retrieving home surveillance video from the property.

Barreca was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the husband remains hospitalized in stable condition.

