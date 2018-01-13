Brightline train's impact kills woman, police say

Amid the excitement of the new Brightline train route Friday night, the train struck and killed a woman, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The woman died on the tracks of the Florida East Coast Railway near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard, police said.

Officer Jaclyn Smith said no one on the train was injured and detectives were searching for the victim's family.

