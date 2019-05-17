Brother of former Hurricanes player convicted in Pahokee shooting

Taraus McKinley, who is the younger brother of former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Randy Phillips, was convicted of first-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside a Pahokee nightclub in January 2018.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The brother of a former University of Miami football player has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of another man outside a Pahokee nightclub last year.

Taraus McKinley, 30, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, McKinley shot and killed Anthony Martin, 34, in January 2018 after a fight inside the club.

Witnesses said McKinley waited for Martin to exit the club before shooting him several times in front of a large crowd of people.

Martin's sister and wife later identified McKinley as the man who shot him.

McKinley is the younger brother of former Hurricanes defensive back Randy Phillips.

