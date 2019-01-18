Cable guy fixes woman's cable, then steals her checks, cashes them, police say

Jean David is accused of stealing a Boynton Beach woman's checks during a service call and cashing them in for $6,477.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A cable repairman fixed a South Florida's woman cable and then stole her checks, cashing them for more than $6,000, police said.

Jean David, 34, of Delray Beach, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including burglary to an occupied dwelling, grand theft, uttering a forged instrument and ongoing scheme to defraud.

According to a Boynton Beach police report, David was working for Hotwire when he went to the victim's house for a service call in July.

An investigation began in December after the woman's bank reported several of her personal checks had been cashed without her permission. The total amount cashed was $6,477.

"All of the checks appeared to be filled out and signed by the same individual" using the woman's name, police said.

In January, investigators obtained surveillance video of David depositing one of the checks, which had been made payable to him, into his bank account, police said.

When confronted about the deposit, David admitted that the signatures on the back of the checks were his, and he couldn't come up with a reason that the woman would have given him the checks, police said.

David was released from jail Thursday on a $13,000 bond.

